The Colorado Avalanche crushed the Dallas Stars in Denver on Tuesday night, and like he's been for so much of the 2023-24 campaign, Nathan MacKinnon was the focal point.
The Hart Trophy contender scored a goal and an assist in a 5-1 Avs win at Ball Arena, increasing his home point streak to 29 games. He hasn't been denied in a single contest in front of the home crowd this year, and now owns the longest home point streak since Mario Lemieux's 31-game streak in 1995-96.
“It is remarkable. We've talked about that,” Avs head coach Jared Bednar said afterwards, per NHL.com's Ryan Boulding. “I just think it's the consistency that he's playing with on a nightly basis, and I'll say this, he was incredible tonight.”
MacKinnon has scored a ridiculous 23 goals and 61 points for the Avalanche over the home point streak, which is now the sixth-longest in NHL history. The record belongs to Wayne Gretzky, who chipped in a point in 40 straight home contests as a member of the Los Angeles Kings in 1988-89.
Cale Makar also accomplishes impressive feat
MacKinnon was excellent in Tuesday's rout, and so was Cale Makar, who assisted on the forward's goal to become the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history. His 308th career NHL point put him ahead of Tyson Barrie.
“I saw that the other day, that he tied Tyson Barrie, and I was just like thinking about his age (25) and how much hockey yet he still has in front of him,” Bednar said of Makar.
“It's a pretty good franchise. They've had some pretty good defensemen play here for long periods of time, and so to be at the top of the list already, that's pretty impressive because he's got so much hockey left to be played, probably his best hockey yet to be played.”
Both Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar continue to shine for an Avalanche team that is now just two points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Central Division. Colorado is 3-0 against Dallas this year, and all three of those clubs have a legitimate chance to win the division.
The Avs are back in action against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Thursday night.