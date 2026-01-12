Following a heartbreaking conclusion to the 2025 season with losses in the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff, the Ohio State football program is focused on a major defensive rebuild. The Buckeyes recently secured a commitment from transfer safety Earl Little Jr., a versatile defender who previously played for Florida State and Alabama.

Little is coming off a sensational year with the Seminoles, where he started 11 games and led the team with 76 tackles and four interceptions. His ability to handle deep safety and hybrid roles makes him a natural fit for Matt Patricia’s defensive scheme, especially as the program looks to replace star playmaker Caleb Downs.

According to reporting from Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter, the secondary is receiving another high-caliber addition from the transfer portal. Duke transfer safety Terry Moore has “Committed to Ohio State,” according to Fawcett’s update.

Throughout his collegiate career, the 6-foot, 200-pound defender has recorded 116 tackles, five interceptions, and 3.5 sacks. Moore, an All-ACC selection, arrives in Columbus with one year of eligibility remaining.

This veteran presence is crucial for a unit that has faced significant departures, providing the experience needed to anchor the back end as the Buckeyes look ahead to a challenging 2026 schedule that includes a rematch with Texas.

Beyond the defensive improvements, the Buckeyes received a major boost for their offense with news regarding the backfield. Star running back Bo Jackson plans to remain with the program for his sophomore season following a period of uncertainty regarding his status.

A Second-Team All-Big Ten selection, Jackson averaged 6.1 yards per carry and finished his true freshman campaign with 1,290 scrimmage yards. Retaining such a dynamic weapon is essential for supporting quarterback and Heisman finalist Julian Sayin.

The addition of tight end Mason Williams also adds much-needed depth to the passing attack. As the winter transfer window progresses, these moves have positioned the Buckeyes to maintain their status as a national title contender. The goal remains clear for the 2026 cycle: returning to the top of the Big Ten and securing a spot in the championship.