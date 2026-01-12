The Philadelphia Eagles will not be able to defend their title after losing in the Wild Card Round against the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles had a chance toward the end of the game to get a score and take the lead, which would have most likely won them the game, but they were not able to execute to perfection.

During their last possession on third down, Jalen Hurts tried to connect with A.J. Brown on a ball that would have given them a first down, but then he dropped the ball. It wasn't the first ball he dropped that game, but that one stood out the most.

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni defended Brown for his drops, and blamed the elements.

Brown may get more backlash than others in this situation, especially since he was complaining about not getting the ball earlier in the season. It was one of the biggest stories for the Eagles this season, and some thought that Brown was ruining the locker room with how he was expressing how he felt almost every week.

At the end of the day, if you're going to talk about not getting the ball, when you do get it, you have to catch it. For Brown, that did not happen in a win-or-go-home game, and now the Eagles are out of the playoffs.