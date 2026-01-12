Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins did not hold back as the league reacted to the stunning Trae Young trade and the growing Ja Morant trade buzz. With both young stars suddenly in fragile places, Perkins took to social media and sounded the alarm.

“We just watched the Hawks trade Trae Young for basically nothing. Now you got Memphis wanting to trade Ja Morant. Just 3 years ago we was talking about Ja being the face of the fu**ing league. The Europeans are coming in a setting an example on and off the court.”

Perkins' words landed with force because the Atlanta Hawks really did ship Trae Young to the Washington Wizards without a single draft pick in return. A player once viewed as a franchise anchor was moved like an expiring contract. At the same time, the Memphis Grizzlies are now open to moving Ja Morant, a former All-NBA guard who once owned the league’s spotlight.

That shift feels jarring because Young still puts up points and Morant still electrifies crowds. Yet front offices are now questioning their long-term value. Perkins was not just talking about talent. He was talking about trust. In today’s NBA, that matters as much as scoring.

Kendrick Perkins sees the European standard taking over the NBA

Look across the league and the contrast is sharp. Luka Doncic runs games with calm and control. Nikola Jokic dominates without noise. Giannis Antetokounmpo brings relentless effort every night. Victor Wembanyama already carries himself like a seasoned pro. These European stars show up, stay ready, and let their play do the talking. Teams build around that.

That is the gap Perkins was calling out. Trae Young was just traded for almost nothing. Ja Morant may be next. Meanwhile, Luka, Jokic, Giannis, and Wembanyama are becoming the league’s foundation. They are not just elite. They are dependable.

The NBA moves fast and it shows no mercy. If this is the new standard, every young star should feel the heat rising. So who steps up before the market decides for them?