The Colorado Avalanche are set to begin training camp this week, with fans closely watching several young prospects vying to impress the coaching staff and secure a spot on the roster for the 2024-25 season.

After being eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Avalanche will bring a number of highly regarded prospects to Camp, held at Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colorado. The first exhibition game against the Stars is scheduled for September 23 at Ball Arena.

But which names should fans keep a close eye on as Camp begins, and who will Avalanche President of Hockey Operations Joe Sakic ultimately decide to include on the opening night roster? Our list features a former first-round draft pick, along with several players selected later in the draft.

22-year-old Czech free-agent signing F Ivan Ivan

Signed to a two-year deal by the Avalanche after playing a season with their American Hockey League affiliate Colorado Eagles, Ivan is only one year removed from amassing an impressive 90 points in 64 games played with the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

A native of Czechia, Ivan has also competed on the international stage in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, as well as the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2020.

Last season with the Eagles, Ivan led all rookies in goals, assists, and points. He also has two games of NHL exhibition experience under his belt, having played a pair of preseason games for the Avalanche in 2023-24 after suiting up for the team in the 2023 Rookie Faceoff tournament in Las Vegas.

2018 No. 64 overall pick G Justus Annunen

A 2018 Draft selection of the Avalanche, Annunen got his feet wet at the NHL level last season after being recalled from the American Hockey League. He amassed a record of 8-4-1 with a goals-against average of 2.25 and an impressive .925 save percentage, a record that clearly impressed Avalanche management.

“We're happy with what Justus has done,” Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said via NHL.com “Three games doesn't make a career, eight games doesn't make a career. But a career is made by playing games, and we've got to make that assessment. He's going to go one game at a time.”

Additionally, Annunen put together a record of 14-5-4 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage in 23 games played. With Alexandar Georgiev entering the final year of his contract, Annunen will be competing for the full-time backup job along with the untested Trent Miner.

2023 No. 27 overall pick F Calum Ritchie

Taken with the 27th overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2023 NHL Draft, Ritchie spent last season with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League, registering 28 goals and 52 assists while adding another eight goals and 22 assists in 21 postseason games.

According to his draft profile, Ritchie's top quality is his overall hockey sense.

“Ritchie’s hockey sense is his defining quality – his separating skill. In the offensive zone, that means supporting the puck carrier, connecting plays, anticipating gaps in coverage, identifying where to position himself off-puck, and controlling his skating to arrive in the right places at the right time,” his draft profile via Elite Prospects explained. “Even when his team does lose possession, Ritchie has what it takes to win it back, leveraging himself against opponents physically, cutting through their hands, and putting his team right back on the attack.”

2020 No. 75 overall pick Jean-Luc Foudy

Taken with the 75th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, Foudy has 13 games of NHL experience under his belt with the Avalanche while also having played for the Colorado Eagles. His best output came in 2022-23 in the AHL, scoring 11 goals and 35 assists in 46 games played.

The Avalanche are expecting Foudy to compete for a roster spot along with showcasing his skills for head coach Jared Bednar.

“[He] should be excited that there's definitely going to be a good competition for roster spots in the fall,” MacFarland said July 1 via NHL.com. “It's important to take steps, when you're climbing the mountain to try and show ‘Bedsy' and the coaches that you're an NHL player. Those are hard, hard steps. You've got to earn trust, and for those guys it starts with Day One of camp.”