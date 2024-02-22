Avatar: The Last Airbender's first reviews are mixed, as critiques can't help but compare them to the first adaptation.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted with first reviews full of mixed reception.

Among the critics, Screen Rant's Mae Abdulbaki lauds the show for its inventive adaptation. Avatar's first review on their ends were given commendable mark as it remains faithful to the original material. This alone suggests how Netflix is slightly catching up to the potential of creative adaptations.

But it's not the same for others. Variety's Aramide Tinubu takes a more critical stance. They argued that the series fails to capture the unique elements that made the animated version so beloved.

Critics also diverge in their assessments of the cast performances. While The Guardian's Jack Seale praises Gordon Cormier for his portrayal of Aang, USA Today's Kelly Lawler expresses reservations about the overall performances of the younger actors. In return, they critiqued the delivery of the adult cast.

In contrast, Forbes' Paul Tassi commends the cast's ability to embody their characters effectively. Particularly singling out Dallas Liu for his portrayal of Prince Zuko.

Regardless, comparisons to the 2010 live-action movie adaptation directed by M. Night Shyamalan are inevitable. S

Despite the mixed reception, critics generally agree that the live-action adaptation falls short of surpassing the original animated series in terms of storytelling and character development. Some Avatar first reviews commend the show for its focus on character-driven narratives. While also contends that it fails to inject new life into the familiar world of Avatar.

some critics acknowledged that the Avatar: The Last Airbender series was an improvement over its predecessor.