Welp, just days after Bad Bunny's Spider-Man spinoff film, El Muerto, was indefinitely delayed and pulled off of Sony's release schedule, the singer has now dropped out of the film entirely with the role to be recast.

One Take News reports that Bad Bunny has exited El Muerto, Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff. While the Puerto Rican icon has left the project, there's still hope that the project can one day get made as the role will be recast. For Sony, it's a big loss as Bad Bunny is one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Director Jonás Cuarón and writer Gareth Dunnet Alcocer are still attached to the project at the time of this writing.

However, it doesn't appear that OTN's sources are shocked by the news — Bad Bunny's a musician first with tour and studio obligations to fulfill. Not to mention, he has a fairly active part-time schedule in the WWE (fingers crossed for a Summerslam match).

Still, it's a little strange given that Bad Bunny was the driving force behind Sony developing this specific Spider-Man spinoff film. He previously appeared in another Sony film, Bullet Train, and held his own in an action sequence with Brad Pitt. El Muerto is an obscure Spider-Man character, but one that Bad Bunny clearly had some belief in. The character is a professional wrestler who gains powers from his mask.

As for Bad Bunny, he's coming off the release of his first solo single, “Where She Goes” and is one year removed from the “World's Hottest” tour — the highest-grossing tour for a Latin artist ever.