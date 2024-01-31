Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform 'Murder on the Dancefloor' in honor of Saltburn at the BAFTAs.

The BAFTAs had added Sophie Ellis-Bextor to their performance lineup in a wild move. They are attempting to capitalize on the resurgence in popularity of her song, “Murder on the Dancefloor,” which was featured in Saltburn.

A Murder on the BAFTAs floor

The BAFTAs announced that Ellis-Bextor will be performing at this year's ceremony on February 18.

“You’d better not kill the groove,” their announcement began. “We are excited to announce that the amazing Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be performing live at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024!”

You’d better not kill the groove 🪩 We are excited to announce that the amazing Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be performing live at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024! Tune in on Sunday 18 February on BBC One and iPlayer and BritBox in North America.#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/7qXECtcZ5T — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 31, 2024

Presumably, she will play “Murder on the Dancefloor.” Not only is it her biggest hit, but it was featured prominently in Emerald Fennell's Saltburn. In the film, after Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) accomplishes his plan, he celebrates at the titular estate. He does so in the nude and with Ellis-Bextor's hit playing.

“Murder on the Dancefloor” was released by Sophie Ellis-Bextor in 2001. It's arguably the biggest hit from her catalog.

Saltburn was Fennell's second film after Promising Young Woman. It follows Oliver Quick, who becomes infatuated with a classmate of his, played by Jacob Elordi. He then spends a summer at his wealthy family's estate, where things begin taking twists and turns.

The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2023. Amazon MGM Studios subsequently screened it across regional film festivals before its November 17 theatrical release. It grossed over $20 million during its theatrical run.

The BAFTAs recognized the film. At the 2024 awards ceremony, Saltburn is up for five awards. These include Outstanding British Film and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Keoghan.