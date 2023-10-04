The Baltimore Police Department held a press conference early Wednesday morning giving an update on the shooting at Morgan State University. Baltimore Police Chief Lance Hatcher was joined at the press conference by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Morgan State University President David Wilson, Baltimore Fire Chief Jay Wallace, and other government and law enforcement representatives.

Hatcher reported that the shooting occurred following the Mister & Miss Morgan State University coronation ceremony. The coronation ceremony is when the aforementioned campus king and queen are officially crowned and celebrated by the university community for winning their respective positions after a campaign in the Spring. Students who attended the event left to go to the student center for the Coronation Ball when campus police heard gunfire at 9:25 PM EST.

“Yesterday [at] approximately 9:25 p.m. Morgan State University Police were on patrol,” Hatcher said in his statement in the press conference. “They heard discharge and responded to the scene located on multiple victims within seconds or minutes our BPD fire and police resources were on the scene helping the Morgan State University Police handle the scene [and] also treat the victims preliminarily.”

Hatcher also reported that there were five victims, four males and one female ages 18-22. Four of the victims were Morgan State students. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and they were treated and transported by first responders to the nearest hospital. The Baltimore Police Department assessed the situation and observed that there were multiple windows shattered, which led the department put in place their emergency response plan for an active shooter case.

After searching and clearing the buildings in the area, the Baltimore Police Department determined that there was not an active shooter, and the previous lockdown and shelter-in-place order for the campus was lifted at 12:33 AM. Baltimore police identified three suspects but no arrests have been made.

ATTENTION Morgan Community: The Shelter-in-Place order on campus has been lifted. All shuttle services have resumed. As more details become available, we will update our campus community via official University communication channels. pic.twitter.com/waGjYF2LyP — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

Morgan State has since canceled all classes for Wednesday in light of the shooting and has offered counseling services to students on campus. There is no information about homecoming events being canceled as of this writing.