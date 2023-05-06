The Miami Heat took advantage of their home court at the Kaseya Center as they took charge early against the New York Knicks and earned a 105-86 victory in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference series. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat as they took a 2-1 lead in the second-round playoff series.

Heat players with 20+ double-doubles in the playoffs: — Dwyane Wade

— LeBron James

— Bam Adebayo pic.twitter.com/RIRvvy8SeI — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 6, 2023

Adebayo has been a spectacular playoff performer for the Heat, and he joined former Miami stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade after scoring 17 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Adebayo, James and Wade are the only Heat players who have 20 or more double-doubles in team history in the postseason.

The Heat bounced back from an ordinary performance in Game 2 when they struggled down the stretch at Madison Square Garden and allowed the Knicks to tie the series.

In this game, Miami never let up on defense and they held the Knicks to 31 of 91 shooting. That 34.1 percent effort kept the Knicks from fighting back and putting forth a legitimate chance at getting back into the game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Heat held New York stars Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett down throughout the game. Randle scored 10 points on 4 of 15 shooting, while Barrett had 14 points on 5 of 16 shooting.

Bam Adebayo was consistent from the start, making 7 of 14 shots and doing a great job on the boards. Four of his rebounds came on the offensive end.

Butler had a game-high 28 points for the Heat, and he received additional support from Max Strus, who finished with 19 points.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday in Miami, and the Heat will be attempting to take a 3-1 lead in the series.