Immanuel Quickley exited the New York Knicks’ Game 3 affair versus the Miami Heat on Saturday with what head coach Tom Thobodeau later revealed to be an ankle sprain, via Knicks Videos. He fell to the floor after colliding with Bam Adebayo and was later helped to the locker room.

Immanuel Quickley went down with an apparent knee injury after colliding with Bam Adebayo on this play. Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZDEit0v2PP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

Immanuel Quickley heading back to the locker room with Knicks medical staff pic.twitter.com/2F5CeFTDk0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

Thibodeau will wait to find out more on Sunday before making any judgments about the guard’s Game 4 availability. The Knicks were ultimately defeated by the Heat on Saturday, now trailing 2-1 in the series. This Immanuel Quickly injury only makes matters worse.

Despite dealing with some shooting struggles, Quickley is an important part of this team. The 23-year old averaged 14.9 points per game on 44.8 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting for the Knicks during the 2022-23 season. He also played in 81 games after appearing in 78 a season ago.

New York is hoping for the best at the moment.

The game itself was filled with frustration and tension. Julius Randle was shoved which led to a scuffle. For the Knicks, not much went right in the game. Their offense mustered only 86 points in the defeat. Jalen Brunson led the way with 20 points, while Josh Hart added 15.

Overall, the Knicks were shockingly inefficient, shooting just 34.1 percent from the field and 20 percent from beyond the arc. Brunson went 7-20 from the field and 0-5 from deep, while Julius Randle scored only 10 points after making four of his 15 field goal attempts and also going 0-5 from three-point land.

All of this only makes the Immanuel Quickley injury more concerning. New York clearly needs him on the court to help its offensive output.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his status as they are made available.