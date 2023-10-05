Banksy has been named as a defendant in a High Court defamation case that may finally reveal his identity.

The famously anonymous graffiti artist, whose street art can be seen in public spaces all over the world, is in a legal battle that could disclose his name to the world.

Andrew Gallagher, the founder of a company that commercializes street art, is suing Banksy for defamation. Banksy's co-defendant in the suit is the company that sells his art, Pest Control Ltd. Gallagher and his lawyer said that they cannot disclose more details about the suit, the Daily Mail reported.

The man who is thought to be Banksy is 53-year-old Robin Gunningham. Not much is known about him except for a Mail on Sunday photograph taken in 2008. Banksy and Pest Control Ltd. denied that claim.

Banks's art was first seen in Bristol in the '90s, but it has now spread from West Bank to Detroit. His arguably most famous work, a framed copy of the 2006 Girl with Balloon, was auctioned off at Sotheby's in 2018 for $1.4 million.

However, as soon as the gavel slammed down to close the auction, the art suddenly started getting shredded through the built-in shredder in the frame. It continued until only the top part was visible: the heart-shaped balloon. Sotheby claimed that it was “the first work in history ever created during a live auction,” according to Artland.

Banksy and his art style have now become synonymous with something that questions people in power and challenges societal norms.

Gallagher, the man who filed the lawsuit and a street art photographer, claimed in a 2022 interview, “I didn't realize it at the time, but most of the photographs I took were by a new kid on the block who went by the name of Banksy.” Gallagher's company sells cards and merchandise of street art, adding that they are “affordable products for fans – and there are millions of fans.”