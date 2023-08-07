With Barbie crossing $1 billion this weekend at the box office, many expected Greta Gerwig's film to get a sequel. However, due to stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (Gerwig as well) not having deals, it may not happen.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Robbie, Gosling, and Gerwig are all without deals as it stands. The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes only complicate things as deals can't be made at this time. Robbie served as a producer of Barbie via LuckyChap with her husband Tom Ackerly, and a new deal could cost Warner Bros. a lot of money given her star power and the film's fiscal success.

With Gosling, he has rarely returned for a sequel — although he starred in one (Blade Runner 2049) and will likely be in one for The Gray Man — but again he doesn't have a deal in place.

Greta Gerwig co-wrote and directed Barbie. Sources told THR that Warner Bros. wanted to lock in Gerwig ahead of the film's release. Now that is has made over $1 billion, it's smart that Gerwig's reps waited.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barbie follows the titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery after the former begins questioning her mortality. Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa all play variants of Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Ncuti Gatwa, and John Cena all play variants of Ken. Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, America Ferrera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, and Helen Mirren also star in the film.

Barbie is in theaters now.