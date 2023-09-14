Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have made a controversial decision regarding their Barbie Oscars campaigns. The Margot Robbie-led blockbuster will be campaigned by Warner Bros for Best Original Screenplay.

Variety first reported the news of Barbie's screenplay categorization. The film's on-screen credits read “based on Barbie by Mattel,” which insinuates that it's based on a toy property and not “previously published material,” which would force the film to be eligible for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Despite the finer details, Barbie is still being praised for its story. Gerwig and Baumbach, who co-wrote the film, wrote an original story that were merely based on an existing toy line. There will be other contenders, though, as Variety notes that both Focus Features' The Holdovers and A24's Past Lives will be neck-and-neck with the film.

Barbie tells the story of its titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery. America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell also star in the film.

This has been the biggest movie of the year, grossing over $1.4 billion to date. The box office success of Barbie began back during its opening weekend when the Greta Gerwig film grossed $162 million domestically. It has since become the highest-grossing film solely directed by a woman and has continued to leg out over the past two months.

The film also just debuted on VOD platforms, giving the film nearly two months to maximize its theatrical profits. Warner Bros has to be thrilled with the Barbie craze, and will likely be a major player at the Oscars too.

Barbie is in theaters and on digital platforms now.