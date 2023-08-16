The rivalry between Christopher Nolan and Barbie goes deeper than the release date. Greta Gerwig's film recently broke a Warner Bros. record set by Nolan's The Dark Knight in 2008.

With Barbie's recent box office haul, the Margot Robbie film has now made $537.5 million domestically. That beats out Nolan's The Dark Knight ($536 million) as the highest-grossing film in the history of Warner Bros. (domestically).

It's still plausible that Barbie could be the highest-grossing film in Warner Bros. history all together — as it trails Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II by a little bit over $100 million.

Should it do that, Barbie would be poised to overtake The Super Mario Bros. Movie for the highest-grossing film of 2023. The Universal/Illumination joint made $1,355,152,660 during its run this spring.

Barbie has been breaking records since its debut. During its first weekend, it topped The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146 domestic debut (making $162 million in that period), and also was the biggest opening for a female-directed film. Since then, Gerwig's film also became the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman (beating Wonder Woman).

The Barbie film has been breaking records left and right, and Warner Bros. still has a few weeks to take full advantage of its theatrical release before it heads to digital platforms. It was revealed that the film will be released on digital on September 5 — giving it a couple of more weeks as a theatrical attraction.

Christopher Nolan and Oppenheimer have also fared well at the box office. While not near $1 billion like its “Barbenheimer” rival, the R-rated epic has grossed $650 million worldwide to date. It also had a strong domestic opening, grossing $82.4 during its July 21 weekend release.

Barbie is in theaters now.