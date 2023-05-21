In a potential boost for Barcelona, Ruben Neves, the talented midfielder from Wolverhampton Wanderers, has hinted at a possible departure from his current club, reported by goal.com. Neves appeared to bid farewell to Wolves fans during their final home game of the season against Everton at Molineux, igniting speculation about his future.

The Portuguese midfielder’s gesture of waving goodbye to the supporters has fueled rumors of an impending move. Neves further stoked the speculation with his post-match comments, expressing his desire to play in the prestigious UEFA Champions League. While he affirmed his love for playing at Wolves, Neves acknowledged his dreams of competing in Europe’s elite club competition.

In an interview with reporters following the game, Neves addressed his future, stating, “My future? That remains to be seen. My family and I would love to continue here. We are happy, but I can’t deny that I would like to play in the Champions League. In football, there are goals to achieve.”

The revelation of Neves’ aspirations has attracted attention from European powerhouses, including Barcelona and Manchester United. Barcelona is reportedly considering a swap deal involving young star Ansu Fati to acquire the services of the 26-year-old midfielder.

Neves will next be in action on May 28 when Wolves face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. It remains to be seen whether this will be his final appearance for the club, with the summer transfer window providing an opportunity for potential suitors to make their moves.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Barcelona will be buoyed by Neves’ desire to experience Champions League football. The Spanish giants, eager to reinforce their midfield, could potentially benefit from the Portuguese international’s skills and expertise.

Wolves fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the developments surrounding Neves’ future. While they appreciate his contributions to the club, they may have to brace themselves for the prospect of bidding farewell to a player who has become an integral part of the team.