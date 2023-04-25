Wolves and Crystal Palace battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our Wolves-Crystal Palace prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

A run of three unbeaten games came to an end for the Wolves last timeout. Matheus Cunha gave Wolverhampton the edge on the first 12 minutes, but Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne scored for the Foxes to give Leicester some buffer over the relegation zone. Wolves will be hopeful to get some good results as they prepare for Brighton in the next game.

After a streak of 13 winless games in 2023, the Eagles have found their form as they are currently unbeaten in the past four games. Crystal Palace had wins over Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton before getting a goalless draw with Everton in their latest fixture.

Here are the Wolves-Crystal Palace soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Wolves-Crystal Palace Odds

Wolves: +140

Crystal Palace: +220

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 Goals: +150

Under 2.5 Goals: -184

How to Watch Wolves vs. Crystal Palace

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Why Wolves Can Beat Crystal Palace

Wolverhampton Wanderers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Dean Smith’s Leicester City in the league. Wolves’ 59% possession against lackluster Leicester a few days ago amounted to nothing at King Power Stadium as the sneaky Foxes did what they had to get the three points. Goals from Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Belgian full-back Timothy Castagne secured the win for Leicester City. Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha scored the goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently 14th in the league, six points behind 18th-placed Everton. It is hard to imagine the Wolves being relegated, given their improved performances under Julen Lopetegui. However, they continue to be an inconsistent outfit, and the primary issue to be tackled this summer has to be adding depth to the squad and building an attack. Wolverhampton hopes that its 7-2-7 home record can withstand a resurging Crystal Palace side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers do not have any problems with scoring, hitting the target in one hundred percent of their last six matches. They have claimed a sum of eight during that time while also conceding a total of nine. That leaves Lopetegui’s side just six points clear of the drop zone, although, after recent wins over Chelsea and Brentford, they will be relatively confident of avoiding a prolonged relegation battle.

Boubacar Traoré, Sasa Kalajdzic, and Chiquinho are out, while Mario Lemina is a doubt. Diego Costa is a placeholder right now, but in order to avoid falling into the same situation as this season, Lopetegui has to ensure that his side’s forward line is sorted.

It looks as if the Wolves should opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation in the match, handing starts to Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, Max Kilman, Toti Gomes, Joao Gomes, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Cunha, Pablo Sarabia, and Hee-Chan Hwang.

Why Crystal Palace Can Beat Wolves

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Sean Dyche’s Everton in the league. Everton had right-back Mason Holgate sent off in the second half. Three victories on the spin, one loss, and a draw in the last fixture: after the rut it was in, Crystal Palace’s wagon is pulling ahead and there is no telling where the team may end up. Crystal Palace hopes that its 4-4-8 away record will have another number in the win column.

The Glaziers are 12th in the league, three points ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Roy Hodgson was a surprise appointment as manager following the sacking of Patrick Vieira, and Hodgson has done a commendable job at the helm so far, with many now questioning whether Vieira should have been sacked. Clearly, the squad needs improvement, and it would certainly raise eyebrows if Hodgson remained at the club next season. However, for now, the club looks settled and highly likely to play another season at the top level of the English football pyramid.

Throughout their six latest matches, Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace have had reason to celebrate scoring a total of 10 times thus earning them a goals-scored per game average of 1.67. Ahead of this meeting, Crystal Palace is undefeated in their previous two away league matches. The Eagles are unbeaten since Hodgson made his return to the club. With form on their side and nine points between themselves and the bottom three, they look safe from the drop but will be keen to finish the season strongly.

Hodgson does have a few fitness concerns whatsoever coming into this match. Wilfried Zaha is still sidelined for the Eagles, who will also be without Nathaniel Clyne and Nathan Ferguson.

The Eagles could decide to begin the game with a 4-3-3 system, settling for Sam Johnstone, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Eberechi Eze, C. Oumar Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard and Jordan Ayew.

Final Wolves-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick

The Wolves can definitely hold their ground in the Molineux, but Hodgson’s side has been a goal-scoring machine since he took over as Palace boss. Both teams will not be getting clean sheets, but the Eagles will take this win despite battling in unfamiliar territory.

Final Wolves-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick: Crystal Palace (+220), Over 2.5 goals (+150)