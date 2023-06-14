Barcelona is making moves to secure the future of their talented young players, with Alejandro Balde in focus, reported by goal.com. The club's officials, including Rafa Yuste, Mateu Alemany, and Deco, recently held a meeting with renowned Portuguese superagent Jorge Mendes. While the future of Ansu Fati was a significant topic of discussion, it appears that Barcelona is also focused on securing the services of La Masia prospects Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal.

According to Roger Torello of Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has presented contract renewal proposals to Balde and Yamal. Balde, in particular, has garnered attention for his impressive performances, and his current contract is set to expire in 2024. In order to ensure his long-term commitment to the club, Barcelona is eager to offer him an extended deal that would keep him at the Camp Nou until 2027.

As part of the proposed contract, Balde would receive improved wages, a testament to the club's belief in his potential and the impact he can make in the coming years. Additionally, Barcelona is set to include a mammoth release clause worth €1 billion, further demonstrating their intention to protect their prized asset from potential suitors.

At just 19 years old, Balde has shown immense promise and has a bright future ahead of him. Barcelona, recognizing his talent and importance to the club, is determined to secure his services for the long haul. By offering him an extended contract with an astronomical release clause, they are signaling their commitment to Balde's development and their desire to build a successful team around him.

As negotiations progress, fans can remain optimistic about the prospect of Balde continuing his journey with Barcelona. The club's ambition to tie him down to a long-term contract showcases their belief in his abilities and their determination to shape a prosperous future together.