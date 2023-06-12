Barcelona's failure to re-sign Lionel Messi may actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the club, reported by goal.com. While Messi's departure is undoubtedly a blow to the Blaugrana, his absence provides an opportunity for Barcelona to focus on building a cohesive and successful team under the guidance of manager Xavi Hernandez.

In a recent interview, Lionel Messi expressed his desire to return to Barcelona but acknowledged that there might be people within the club who did not want him back. Despite Messi's legendary status and his immense contributions to Barcelona's success over the years, it is worth considering whether his return would have been the best move for the team's future.

Barcelona, under Xavi's leadership, have shown signs of improvement and have already secured a La Liga title after a four-year drought. While they may not have become the most exhilarating team to watch, they have demonstrated their ability to compete and have lifted two trophies this year, including the Super Cup after defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid in the final.

Maintaining the current squad, without Messi, allows Barcelona to continue their progress. The likes of Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong have emerged as exceptional midfielders, and accommodating Messi would have meant benching one of these talented players.

Messi's departure from Barcelona does not solely revolve around his on-field performance. He has become a brand and an entity that teams can capitalize on. Inter Miami's social media following has skyrocketed since the announcement of Messi's signing, emphasizing his broader appeal beyond the pitch. While Barcelona may have felt embarrassed by Messi's departure two years ago, his return would have been more about brand rejuvenation than immediate success on the field.

Ultimately, Barcelona's failure to secure Messi's return may allow them to focus on their long-term objectives and build a team capable of sustained success. While the disappointment may linger, Barcelona will look to continue their upward trajectory and compete for La Liga and Champions League glory with the talented squad they have at their disposal.