FC Barcelona is undergoing a strategic shift in its approach to the transfer market, and the latest name on its radar is Manchester United's Anthony Martial. Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that Barcelona is exploring adding Martial to its squad during the January transfer window.

The Catalan club continues to grapple with financial challenges, prompting a more cautious transfer strategy than the substantial investments made in the summer of 2022. This time, Barcelona aims to bolster its team without making extravagant expenditures, focusing on cost-effective signings.

Barcelona, which has previously expressed interest in Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, is now considering Anthony Martial as a viable addition to strengthen its attacking lineup. The French striker's future at Old Trafford appears uncertain, as he has struggled to secure a long-term role and has faced persistent injury issues. Despite his initial high-profile transfer, no concrete offers have recently materialized for Martial.

On the other hand, Manchester United is keen on parting ways with Martial, and a loan move during the January transfer window seems plausible. However, the English club can extend Martial's contract, which expires in 2024, potentially affecting the duration of any loan arrangement.

While Martial may not be Barcelona's primary target, he presents a valuable alternative in case other potential signings prove elusive. With his reduced role at Manchester United, owing to the emergence of Rasmus Hojlund, Martial could be motivated to seek regular playing time elsewhere.

The future for Anthony Martial at Barcelona remains uncertain, but his potential arrival at the Camp Nou would provide the Catalan team with an additional option in attack. As Barcelona seeks to fortify its squad in the winter transfer window, Martial's versatility and experience could prove beneficial in achieving their goals.

Barcelona's recalibrated transfer strategy emphasizes fiscal prudence, and the addition of Martial, if realized, would align with their efforts to make impactful signings while navigating their financial constraints.