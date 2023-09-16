Jadon Sancho's stint with Manchester United has always left a lot to be desired, but it appears as if things are coming to head between the player and the club. Manager Erik ten Hag has dropped Sancho from United's starting lineup due to his bad attitude at practice, with Sancho going out on social media and offering a rebuttal on those claims. Amid all the drama, it looks like FC Barcelona may be lurking and looking to make a move for Sancho.

With Sancho currently not seeing the field for Manchester, there's a very good chance that he could get loaned or outright solid during the upcoming transfer window in January. It looks like Barca are eyeing a potential loan move for Sancho, although nothing is certain, as the club are continuing to monitor the situation brewing at United.

“Barcelona is attentive to the situation experienced by Jadon Sancho, a Manchester United player who has been removed from the team's discipline by his coach Erik ten Hag, without the coach setting a date for the end of the punishment imposed, due to the bad attitude of the player.” – Sport

Sancho obviously has a lot of talent that Barcelona could look to tap into, and his attacking versatility could surely help them in their quest to score more goals. However, the January transfer window is still months away, and there's a lot that could happen between now and then. Sancho's status is worth keeping an eye on, but if things continue to deteriorate, it looks like the Spanish giants may be looking to pounce and make a move for the talented English winger.