FC Barcelona are fully committed to the signature of the teenage sensation of Arda Guler. The teenager has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

According to the reports of the Evening Standard, the Fenerbahce star has a release clause of £15m in his contract, which has drawn the attention of many European clubs. The 18-year-old had a breakout season in Turkey and could be in for a big move in this transfer window.

Alongside Arsenal, Real Madrid and Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Guler. However, Barcelona intend to loan the player back to Fenerbahce if they complete the move. The Catalans' sporting director Deco has flown to Istanbul to meet with Guler’s representatives and discuss the deal.

Barcelona’s president Joan Laporta has reportedly admitted that the La Liga giants intend to sign him this summer. “Today Deco was in Istanbul,” he told the Spanish press.

“LaLiga allows us to carry out operations for next season without impacting FFP.”

“Arda Guler is a very talented player, who Deco likes a lot, and we are trying to close the operation.”

Barcelona completed Ilkay Gundogan's signing on a free transfer from Manchester City. Moreover, they have confirmed the departures of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets this summer.

As the financial situation at Camp Nou is still under a question mark, it is likely that the La Liga champions would have to sell more players before making additions to the squad. The Catalans wanted to bring World Cup winner Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou, but the Argentine left for Inter Miami in the MLS. Alongside Guler, Barcelona have also been linked with moves for Joshua Kimmich and Joao Palhinha this summer.