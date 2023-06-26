Ilkay Gündogan‘s move to Barcelona has been officially confirmed, with the German midfielder signing a contract that will keep him at the Catalan club until June 2025, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The deal also includes an option for a further season, giving Barcelona flexibility in the future.

The transfer saga surrounding Gündogan has been closely followed by football fans, as he has been a pivotal figure for Manchester City in recent years. Despite his success with the English club, Barcelona managed to secure his signature, overcoming efforts from Manchester City to retain him, as well as reported interest from Arsenal and lucrative proposals from Saudi clubs.

The details of Gündogan's contract reveal the extent of Barcelona's commitment to the player. The deal includes a massive €400 million release clause, underlining the club's desire to protect their investment in the midfielder. Gündogan's contract will initially run until June 2025, but Barcelona have also inserted a clause that allows for an extension until 2026, providing further stability and potential longevity to his stay at the club.

The decision to join Barcelona was undoubtedly a difficult one for Gündogan, considering his recent achievements with Manchester City, including winning multiple Premier League titles and reaching the Champions League final. However, the allure of playing for a club with Barcelona's rich history and style of play appears to have been a significant factor in his choice.

As the official announcement is made and the contract is signed, Barcelona fans will eagerly anticipate Ilkay Gündogan's first appearance in the iconic Blaugrana jersey. The German midfielder's arrival adds another dimension to the team and raises expectations for the upcoming season. Barcelona will hope that Gündogan's inclusion will contribute to a successful campaign as they aim to challenge for silverware both domestically and on the European stage.