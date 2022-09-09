Atletico Madrid facing $40 million lawsuit from Barca over Antoine Griezmann transfer fee

Atletico Madrid may soon be faced with a lawsuit from FC Barcelona. This is due to the transfer fee regarding Antoine Griezmann.

According to Sique Rodriguez, Barcelona is looking for a payment of $40 million from Atletico. When the two sides agreed on a loan regarding Griezmann, there was a stipulation put in place that Atletico would owe Barcelona a fee of $40 million if he played in more than 50% of the total minutes he is available for.

Barcelona are preparing a lawsuit against Atlético over the payment of $40M for Griezmann, reports @SiqueRodriguez Atletí only have to pay that fee if he plays 50% or more of the minutes he is available for. It's why he's come off the bench after the 60th minute all season 😐 pic.twitter.com/Hu5oQ9uxcV — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 8, 2022

To combat this stipulation, Atletico has played Antoine Griezmann sparingly. In each of his appearances this season, Griezmann came on in the 60th minute or later.

By not triggering his release clause, Atletico would have the opportunity to sign Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season with no fee.

Barcelona claims that Griezmann has already exceeded the necessary limit of playtime since his loan began last season. His loan was meant to last for just one season, with the possibility of an extension. Griezmann fulfilled the requirements to trigger this extension. This has led to Barcelona already recognizing Antoine Griezmann as a full-time member of Atletico.

Barcelona, which has been put into a rough financial situation over the last year, could use the $40 million in a plethora of ways.

Even in his limited time on the field, Antoine Griezmann has been highly effective. In his five appearances, Griezmann has scored three times. His most recent goal came as a game-winner against Porto in the Champions League.

Since rejoining Atletico on loan, Antoine Griezmann has seemingly revitalized his career. His time with the club may not be ending anytime soon.