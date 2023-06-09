Speculation about Lionel Messi‘s potential return to Barcelona has been dismissed as a “farce” by former Spain international Santiago Canizares, reported by goal.com. Despite rumors of a reunion with the Argentine superstar, it became clear that Messi would not sign a new contract with PSG. Talks were held between Barcelona and Messi's representatives, but no deal materialized, leading Messi to make the decision to continue his career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Canizares, who faced Messi during his time as Valencia's goalkeeper, expressed doubts about the possibility of a second spell for Messi at Barcelona. He cited a reportedly strained relationship between Barca president Joan Laporta and the club's legend Messi. Canizares stated, “Messi and Barça are more of a farce than anything else. Even if Messi wanted to come to Barca, it wouldn't have been the best thing to do.” He further added that the club would have expected Messi to perform at the same level as when he was 10 years younger, and that the charismatic Messi could overshadow Laporta and receive more affection from fans.

Although figures like head coach Xavi appeared open to Messi's return, no formal offer was made by Barcelona. Messi himself revealed that he turned down offers from European teams to join Inter Miami in the United States. It is expected that Messi will link up with the MLS club in early July.

With the Messi saga now behind them, Barcelona can shift their focus to alternative targets in the summer transfer window. The club has been linked with players such as Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo, and Joshua Kimmich as they seek to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. As Messi embarks on a new chapter in the United States, Barcelona will undoubtedly face the challenge of building a team capable of competing without their iconic talisman.