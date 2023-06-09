Inter Miami‘s newest signing, Lionel Messi, was taken aback when he received a screenshot of the team sitting at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, reported by goal.com. The Florida-based club has struggled throughout the 2023 season, resulting in the departure of coach Phil Neville. However, Lionel Messi's arrival is expected to provide a significant boost.

Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, recently announced his move to the United States after his contract with PSG expired. Joining Inter Miami poses a challenge for the Argentine superstar, as the team has only accumulated 15 points from 16 games this season, suffering 11 defeats along the way.

Sergio Aguero, in a conversation with ESPN, emphasized the team's position to Messi, sending him a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings and playfully reminding him that Inter Miami needed to climb up to at least 8th or 9th place. Aguero shared Messi's response, saying, “Messi cracked up. He said, ‘We have to make the playoffs!'”

In the MLS, the top seven teams from each conference secure automatic berths in the playoffs, while the teams finishing in 8th and 9th place enter the wild card round. Inter Miami currently sits six points behind the playoff zone with a game in hand.

There are speculations that Messi could make his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup match against Liga MX side Cruz Azul on July 21. Additionally, his first MLS appearance is being planned for a home game against Charlotte FC on August 21. These eagerly anticipated matches will mark the beginning of Messi's new chapter in American soccer and provide an opportunity for him to lead Inter Miami's quest for a playoff spot and turn the team's fortunes around.