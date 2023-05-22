Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has shared candid insights into the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the Catalan club. While expressing admiration for Messi’s exceptional footballing abilities and emphasizing their personal friendship, Xavi acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding a potential reunion, reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking about Lionel Messi’s potential return, Xavi acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating, “His return is up in the air. It depends on many things…” The Barcelona boss hinted at the numerous factors that would influence such a decision, including contractual considerations and Messi’s own intentions and desires.

Xavi, who enjoyed a successful playing career at Barcelona alongside Messi, holds Messi in high regard both as a player and as a person. The Barcelona manager described Messi as a “spectacular footballer” and emphasized their friendship. However, Xavi acknowledged that the ultimate decision rests on Messi’s intentions and desires, suggesting that his return is not a foregone conclusion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The potential reunion between Messi and Barcelona has been a subject of intense speculation since Messi’s departure from the club in 2021 due to financial complications. While Messi temporarily found a new home at Paris Saint-Germain, his future beyond the current season remains uncertain.

Xavi’s remarks offer a glimpse into the ongoing discussions and negotiations between Messi, his representatives, and Barcelona. The club’s interest in bringing back their former talisman is evident, as is Xavi’s personal desire to work with Messi once again. However, the final outcome depends on various factors, including contractual considerations, Messi’s personal aspirations, and the alignment of both parties’ intentions.

As the footballing world eagerly awaits news regarding Messi’s future, the honest and open remarks from Xavi Hernandez shed light on the intricate nature of the situation. The potential return of one of football’s greatest players to Barcelona would undoubtedly ignite excitement among fans and reignite the connection between Messi and the club he called home for the majority of his illustrious career.