Barcelona is about to make a significant decision regarding the iconic No.10 shirt previously worn by the legendary Lionel Messi. Reports from talkSPORT indicate that the club has reached an agreement with Nike on the player who will inherit this esteemed jersey.

The Barca fans have seen the dynamic Argentine give memorable memories in the iconic No.10 jersey. However, his successor, Ansu Fati, hasn't been able to replicate those heights. Initially, Fati held the No.10 shirt but left Barcelona to embark on a loan spell with Brighton during the summer transfer window. The anticipation was that Messi, who had been linked with a return to Camp Nou, would once again sport the iconic No.10. However, Messi's career took a different turn as he joined David Beckham's Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, rendering the number vacant.

El Nacional reports that Nike played a pivotal role in pushing for Fati's departure and initially suggested that the talented youngster Lamine Yamal would assume the coveted No.10. However, the latest information reveals that Victor Roque is now the leading candidate to take on the prestigious shirt. Barcelona and the sportswear manufacturer have reportedly concurred on this decision.

Roque, an 18-year-old talent, is set to join Barcelona in January from the Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense. His transfer fee is reported to be around €30m (£25.7m). Roque's promising career trajectory includes making his professional debut at just 16 years old with Cruzeiro. He also showcased his scoring prowess by finishing as the top scorer in the South American U20 tournament, netting six goals earlier this year.

What adds to the intrigue is that Yamal is poised to join Roque in Barcelona. Yamal can play across the frontline, including on the wing. As Barcelona moves forward with Roque as the likely heir to Messi's No.10 legacy, the club's fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the rise of these promising young talents in the iconic shirt.