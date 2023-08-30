Tottenham Hotspur are currently negotiating with Barcelona to sign winger Ansu Fati. The La Masia academy graduate has been unable to make it to the first team of Barcelona due to inconsistencies and injuries. Now, the Catalans are looking to offload him to meet the Financial Fairplay (FFP) regulations for making further signings.

According to the report from Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are negotiating with Barcelona for a loan deal of Fati until June 2024. There are still ongoing discussions about the deal, but the Catalans want Spurs to cover 100% of Fati's salary. Fati also had the chance to move to Chelsea, but the Blues never lodged a bid for the Spaniard.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It started off so well for Fati in the 2018/19 season. In his remarkable debut season, many people already considered him to be the heir of Argentine legend Lionel Messi. The hype was building after he was given the No.10 shirt after Messi left for Paris Saint Germain (PSG). However, injuries are part of the game and have hampered Fati's growth at Barcelona.

Tottenham Hotspur provides Fati with a chance to elevate his career once again. After all, he would also like to feature for his international team in the Euros, which will take place next year. However, he can only take back his place in Spain's squad if he plays first-team football again consistently.

Tottenham Hotspur have recently lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich. Although they have Son Heung Min and Richarlison, they don't have an ideal right winger in place. If Fati makes the right wing his own, he can create a formidable front three with those two Spurs attackers. After all, Tottenham's biggest task this season is to replace the goals they have lost with the departure of Kane.