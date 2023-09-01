In a remarkable turn of events, 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has received his first call-up to the Spanish national team for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Georgia and Cyprus, reported by goal.com. The young prodigy's inclusion in the senior squad marks a pivotal moment in his burgeoning career.

Yamal's recent performances for Barcelona's first team have been nothing short of exceptional, earning him starts in their last two matches. Most notably, he played a pivotal role in their thrilling 4-3 victory against Villarreal, showcasing his immense potential and footballing prowess.

Notably, officials from the Spanish football federation held discussions with Yamal to convince him to represent Spain at the international level. He had the option to represent Morocco but has opted to join the Spanish national team, setting the stage for what could be a historic debut.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Should Yamal feature in Spain's upcoming clash against Georgia next Friday, he would set a remarkable record as the youngest-ever player to don La Roja's jersey, at just 16 years, 1 month, and 26 days old. This would surpass the previous record held by Gavi, who made his debut at 17 years and 62 days against Italy in October 2021.

Spanish national team manager Luis de la Fuente expressed his excitement about Yamal's inclusion, highlighting the player's exceptional qualities and readiness to compete at the highest level. De la Fuente's unwavering confidence in the young star underscores the significance of Yamal's call-up and the promise he holds for Spain's footballing future.

While Lamine Yamal continues to impress at Barcelona, his focus now turns to donning the Spanish jersey in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. As the footballing world eagerly anticipates his international debut, there is no doubt that Lamine Yamal's name will be one to watch as he continues his meteoric rise in the world of football.