FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opens up on harrowing assault by armed robbers

FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unfortunately caught in a scary armed home robbery in his home in Castelldefels, located just outside of Barcelona, three days ago. Aubameyang and his wife were put under extreme danger, as they were tied up for a prolonged period during the robbery.

Initially thought to have suffered no serious harm, reports came out days after that Aubameyang suffered a broken jaw that will knock him out of commission for three weeks.

Thankfully, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family suffered no further harm, as the Barcelona forward reassured soccer fans on Twitter that he and his family are in better condition and that he is rearing to recover from the damage he suffered from the assault.

Aubameyang wrote, “Hey guys, thanks a lot for all the messages. On Sunday night, some violent cowards broke into our home and threatened my family and my children, just to steal some stuff. They injured my jaw but I will recover in no time, and thank God no one else was physically harmed. The feeling we are no longer safe in our own home is hard to understand and describe, but as a family, we will overcome this and stand stronger than ever. Thanks for all the support, it really means a lot to us 🙏🏾 Auba ❤️”

Aubameyang’s current club, Barcelona, showed their support for the beleaguered striker, while two of the Aubameyang’s former clubs, Arsenal and Saint Etienne, also sent Auba heartwarming messages of their own.

🙏❤️ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 31, 2022

Sainté t'envoie tout son soutien 💚 — AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) August 31, 2022

Stay strong @Auba, we’re all with you 💪 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2022

Despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s harrowing experience, it still looks as if his move to Chelsea remains imminent. Hopefully Aubameyang finds his next stop to be a lot safer than his previous one in Spain.