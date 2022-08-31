It has been a rough go for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as of late. Aubameyang and his family were forced into a terrifying scenario earlier this week when the Barca forward was tied up and assaulted by an armed gang in his own home located in Castelldefels, which is just outside of Barcelona. Specifically, the striker and his wife were “handcuffed and tied up for a sustained period during the burglary” on Monday morning, although initially, it was believed that “neither suffered serious injuries.”

However, a medical check days after the armed robbery showed that the former Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal talisman suffered a broken jaw, which puts him out of game action for three weeks, ESPN reports say.

This somewhat complicates the move to Chelsea that Aubameyang has been angling to make. He is hoping to reunite with his former manager Thomas Tuchel, whom he played for back in the Bundesliga. The Gabonese international has been rumored to move back to London, this time with the Blues, for a fee of around €20-€25 million.

Any return of a transfer fee for the Gabonese star can be seen as a win for Barcelona, as they acquired Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window for free after a falling out occurred between Aubameyang and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. As of right now, it appears the two sides are trying to work something out involving Marcos Alonso:

Pierre Aubameyang update. The two clubs are in direct contact today as they want to reach an agreement in the next hours — been told that Marcos Alonso is again discussed as part of the deal. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea have made new proposal with fixed fee plus Alonso. Up to Barça now. pic.twitter.com/EKQHa1k67z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2022

Above anything, everyone must be thankful that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family are safe after experiencing such a traumatic event. Hopefully, the perpetrators can be apprehended at the soonest.