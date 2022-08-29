Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assaulted by armed gang in scary robbery

Monday morning was a scary scene for Barcelona outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his family. Per ESPN, the striker was assaulted and tied up by an armed gang at his home.

Here are more details on the situation:

“Aubameyang and his wife were handcuffed and tied up for a sustained period during the burglary, although club sources say neither suffered serious injuries.”

“The thieves broke into Aubameyang’s home just outside of Barcelona in Castelldefels, where he lives with his wife and two children, in the early hours of Monday morning.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had just returned home from Barca’s 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid where he once again didn’t see a lick of playing time. His house is in the same area as former club legends Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, who still own properties there.

The gang stole a ton of jewelry from Aubameyang and other expensive items as well. Police have yet to catch the criminals. Just a week ago, Robert Lewandowski also had his pricey watch stolen at Barcelona’s training grounds out of his car.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked to a move away from the La Liga giants and this latest situation just adds to the disappointment he’s currently feeling. Chelsea is said to be interested in the frontman. With an already loaded attack after bringing in Lewa, there doesn’t appear to be much room for Aubameyang.

Thankfully, he and his family are okay after the robbery. That’s the most important part. Let’s hope these robbers are found and brought to justice.