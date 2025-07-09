One recruit that the Michigan football team is still hoping to land is four-star defensive lineman Duece Geralds. Geralds doens’t have a commitment date set yet, but he has narrowed his options down to five. He is between Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Ole Miss and LSU. This would be a major pickup for head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

The Michigan football team clearly has some tough competition here, but Deuce Geralds has been impressed with the program. He likes what the coaching staff has planned for him, and he knows that Michigan will set him up for success in all areas of life.

“They develop defensive linemen there,” Geralds said, according to an article from Rivals. “Coach Espo (Lou Esposito) is a great coach, he feels I am a plug-and-play guy there and I have a great connection with coach Moore. Life after football is great there too with their alumni program.”

Geralds has a lot to think about, and when he starts to get closer to a decision, he will set a date. Right now, all five schools are in a tight race.

“I am just going off how I feel,” Geralds said. “I am praying on it. There is no date or anything yet. l am still working to find where I want to be. All five schools have recruited me well, each has made me feel like a priority and I still have to figure out which one is best for me.”

Michigan and the rest of these schools all have pros and cons that Geralds is weighing. It’s difficult to pinpoint which one is the best fit.

“I love a lot about each school on my list,” Geralds added. “None are perfect, but there is so much about all five that I like, so it is hard for one to really stand out above the rest. Relationships, playing time, development and things like that, all schools offer that, so that makes it a tough decision.”

No commitment date is set, but a decision should come soon. Deuce Geralds would like to pick his school before his high school season starts in August. Can Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team earn another big win on the recruiting trail?