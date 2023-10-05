Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been dealt a setback after sustaining a sprained ankle during a recent Champions League match, leaving him sidelined for upcoming fixtures. The Poland international was forced to exit the pitch during Barcelona's 1-0 victory over Porto due to a heavy challenge, and he won't be available for their upcoming La Liga clash against Granada.

Barcelona has provided an update on Lewandowski's condition, and it appears that Ferran Torres will step in to fill the void left by the injured striker. Torres, who replaced Lewandowski during the Porto match, made an immediate impact by scoring the winning goal.

The exact duration of Lewandowski's absence remains uncertain at this point. However, reports from Sport suggest that he could be sidelined for up to a month, possibly causing him to miss the highly anticipated Clasico match.

Lewandowski's injury is a significant setback for Barcelona and manager Xavi, especially considering the absence of key players like Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha, who are also currently sidelined due to injuries.

Lewandowski played a pivotal role in Barcelona's La Liga triumph last season, contributing greatly to the team's first domestic league title since 2019. His absence will undoubtedly pose a challenge for Xavi's squad as they seek to maintain their momentum in domestic and European competitions.

Barcelona fans will eagerly await updates on Lewandowski's recovery, hoping for a swift return of their star striker to lead the team's attacking line once again. It remains to be seen how Xavi assembles his team without the Polish talisman.