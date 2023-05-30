Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has named Manchester City‘s Rodri as his ideal successor at the Catalan club as they continue their search for a player to fill his role, reported by goal.com.

After a successful 15-year career at Camp Nou, Busquets has confirmed his departure from Barcelona this summer, despite efforts by manager Xavi to persuade him to stay for another season. As the club looks for options to replace the influential midfielder, Busquets himself has revealed his preferences for the role, with Rodri and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi topping his list.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Busquets acknowledged the qualities of Rodri and Zubimendi, stating that they are the players who most closely match Barcelona’s DNA and style of play. He also mentioned Nico Gonzalez, currently on loan at Valencia, as a viable option who understands the club’s ethos and style.

However, Busquets expressed reservations about pursuing Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich as a potential replacement, noting the differences between German and Spanish football. Instead, he emphasized the importance of giving opportunities to young players within the Barcelona system who possess the necessary talent and understanding of the club.

Barcelona’s search for a suitable replacement for Busquets is complicated by the financial constraints the club is facing. While Kimmich and Rodri are highly regarded and valued by their respective clubs, the cost of securing their services may pose a challenge for Barcelona.

With Busquets set to depart, Barcelona faces the task of identifying a player who can seamlessly step into his role and contribute to the team’s success. As they navigate financial limitations, the club will need to carefully evaluate their options and prioritize players who not only possess the desired qualities but also align with Barcelona’s footballing philosophy.