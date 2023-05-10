Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message dedicated to his longtime teammate and friend, Sergio Busquets, following the announcement of his departure from the club. Messi posted a series of photos showcasing their time together on the pitch, with the caption expressing his admiration and gratitude for Busquets.

In the caption, Messi wrote, “On the pitch, always with the 5, but in reality as a player and as a person, you are a 10, Busi. I wish you all the best in your new stage and always, to you and your whole family. Thank you for everything on and off the field, there were so many moments we spent together, many good and some also complicated. They will stay forever.”

The heartfelt message from Messi reflects the strong bond that developed between the two players during their time at Barcelona. As key figures in the club’s success over the years, they shared numerous triumphs and challenges together, forging a deep friendship both on and off the field.

Busquets, who has been an integral part of Barcelona’s midfield for almost two decades, recently announced his departure from the club. His decision marks the end of an era, and Messi’s message serves as a tribute to their shared experiences and the impact Busquets has had on Barcelona’s success.

The Instagram post from Messi has resonated with fans and players alike, emphasizing the mutual respect and admiration between the two footballing icons. It is a touching reminder of the camaraderie and unity that exists within the Barcelona family, even as players embark on new chapters in their careers.

As Messi continues his own football journey following his departure from Barcelona, his words to Busquets stand as a testament to their enduring friendship and the indelible memories they created together at the iconic club.