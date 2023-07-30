Barcelona‘s impressive 3-0 victory against arch-rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly sent a clear message, but manager Xavi Hernandez still wants more, reported by goal.com. Following the Clasico win, Xavi called for more signings to strengthen the squad further as the new season approaches.

While the triumph over Real Madrid showcased the team's potential, Xavi believes that additional reinforcements are necessary to fill certain gaps within the first-team squad. Speaking to reporters after the match, he expressed the urgency of making more signings before the transfer window closes on August 31. Xavi stated, “We are missing some players. The sports management knows it and the President knows it. Despite the result and the euphoria, we need something more.”

However, the financial situation at Barcelona presents challenges in the transfer market. The club has to navigate Financial Fair Play restrictions, limiting their spending power. Despite these constraints, Xavi remains optimistic about securing suitable additions to the team. The manager also stressed the importance of nurturing talent from the club's renowned La Masia academy, indicating that homegrown players could play a vital role in strengthening the squad.

With the La Liga season approaching, Xavi is keen to bolster the team's depth and competitiveness. While not all primary targets may be feasible, the manager is determined to find solutions and enhance the squad's overall quality.

As Barcelona prepares for their final pre-season friendly against AC Milan on August 2 in Las Vegas, Xavi Hernandez and the club's management continue their efforts to identify and secure the right players. The goal is to build a strong and competitive team capable of challenging for domestic and European titles in the upcoming season. Barcelona fans eagerly await the developments in the transfer market as they anticipate an exciting and promising campaign under Xavi's leadership.