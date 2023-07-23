Barcelona are set to give young sensation Lamine Yamal the famous No. 10 jersey, which was famously worn by Lionel Messi. The Argentine World Cup winner refused to return to Camp Nou this summer and joined Inter Miami in the MLS instead. With the no.10 jersey up for grabs, the Catalans have finally identified the new face of the club.

According to the reports from Spain, Barcelona find themselves in economic turmoil. The Catalans are restricted to free transfers, and La Liga have told them to minimize their debt by €200m. Despite the signings of Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez, Barcelona don't need to splash huge cash to find their new no.10.

Yamal is Barcelona's youngest-ever debutant at 15 years, nine months, and 17 days. He secured his first Barcelona first-team appearance in a 4-0 win over Real Betis last season.

“At first, Barca's plan is for Lamine Yamal to lead Rafa Marquez's Barca Atletic back into the second division this season,” report the Catalan daily, El Nacional. “Xavi has promised him a step up to the first team, though – the feeling is that he could one day define an era.”

Barcelona are optimistic that with Yamal as the new no.10, they will start a new era at Camp Nou. Ansu Fati, the current No.10 at Barca, has been unable to live up to his potential due to inconsistencies and injuries. There are reports that the Catalans want to offload Fati if a suitable offer arrives. Yamal is considered the best La Masia academy player since Messi.