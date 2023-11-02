Bayern Munich faces a defensive setback as center-back Matthijs de Ligt suffers a potential MCL injury during a DFB-Pokal match.

During Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal match against Saarbrücken, an unforeseen setback occurred as center-back Matthijs de Ligt suffered a potentially significant injury. The incident occurred when De Ligt made a challenging tackle on the waterlogged pitch, causing him to clutch his knee and collapse in pain.

Although the Bayern Munich medical team provided immediate attention, De Ligt was ultimately substituted for Konrad Laimer. Early reports from Fabrizio Romano suggest that the Dutchman has sustained an MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) injury. While the exact severity of the injury remains to be determined, it is expected that De Ligt will miss four to six weeks, if not an extended period.

The injury raises concerns about Bayern Munich's center-back depth, with Kim Min-jae in good form and health but Dayot Upamecano, the sole senior alternative at the position, returning from his own injury. To address De Ligt's absence, Joshua Kimmich temporarily assumed the central defense role for the remainder of the first half.

The timing of De Ligt's injury is particularly unfortunate as Bayern Munich is gearing up to face Borussia Dortmund in the highly anticipated Der Klassiker on Saturday. This clash is poised to be one of the Bundesliga season's most significant fixtures, amplifying concerns about De Ligt's unavailability. Further medical evaluations will ascertain the exact extent of his injury, and Bayern Munich is eager to expedite his return to the pitch.

De Ligt's setback serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of injuries in football and their potential impact on a team's performance. Bayern Munich must adapt and rely on their available resources to maintain their competitive edge in upcoming matches while awaiting De Ligt's recovery.