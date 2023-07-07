Bayern Munich are on the verge of announcing Kim Min-jae as their new signing. The South Korean defender will join the Bavarians after leading Napoli to the Scudetto title.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Kim has completed the first part of his medicals at Bayern Munich. After the completion of the second part, the Bavarians will activate his release clause of €50m before announcing him as their new player.

However, Kim's medical will not be taking place in Germany. He will spend the summer taking military training with the South Korean army, which is mandatory for all young citizens. He was signed by Napoli last summer from Fenerbahce at €18m but was fundamental to the Scudetto title. As a result of his evolution with Napoli and South Korea, Kim was named the best Serie A defender of the season, creating two assists and scoring two goals in 35 appearances.

Kim was initially approached by Manchester United. The Red Devils wanted the South Korean to provide depth in their defensive areas. Moreover, they will allow Harry Maguire to leave the club this summer, which will give them more room to sign a defender. However, Kim's decision eventually turned, and he insisted on Bayern Munich instead.

The Bavarians are in for a major surgery in this transfer window. Despite having top-quality defenders in Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano, Bayern Munich have struggled to keep clean sheets. They have sold Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer. Moreover, there are reports linking Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard away from Germany.