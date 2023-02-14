The Baylor Bears extended their undefeated streak to four games after thumping the West Virginia Mountaineers in Waco on Monday, 79-67. Baylor basketball has the hot hands of LJ Cryer to thank for the victory, as the junior guard morphed into Stephen Curry and went unconscious from behind the arc, knocking down eight of his 11 3-point attempts on his way to a 26-point outing.

“I mean, it felt real good coming off my hands,” Cryer stated after Baylor basketball took care of business and improved its overall record to 20-6 (via John Werner of the Waco Tribune-Herald). “I felt like I got a lot of great looks, so credit to my teammates. When I get those looks I feel like I can knock them down every time. So it just went my way tonight.”

Baylor’s offense was on point against the Mountaineers, with the Bears hitting 51 percent of their shots and going 14-for-27 overall from 3-point land. With Cryer going off, Baylor basketball survived a cold outing from leading scorer Keyonte George, who only had six points on 1-for-4 shooting and also turned the ball over four times.

With Baylor basketball winning over the Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns falling prey to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the same day, the Bears have gained a share of the top spot in the Big 12 standings with still five games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

The Bears will look to sustain their form when they travel to Lawrence for Saturday’s meeting with the Kansas Jayhawks.