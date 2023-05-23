Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

With Spring football concluding, some quarterback battles have been ironed out. One of them that was decided was the Baylor Bears. During a Tuesday press conference, head coach Dave Aranda revealed that returning starter Blake Shapen would be the starter once again, beating out Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Robertson, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

‘Baylor coach Dave Aranda just told local reporters that Blake Shapen will remain the team’s starting QB in 2023. Shapen won the job last spring but was competing with Sawyer Robertson for the QB1 job this spring.’

It was a two-man race between Robertson and Shapen, but the returnee is indeed the guy Aranda is going to roll with for the time being, at least.

Nonetheless, Aranda was impressed with Robertson, meaning his future with the program is in a good spot.

Dave Aranda on what naming Blake Shapen the starting QB means for Sawyer Robertson’s future: “Your future here is really bright … Just take it one step at a time and keep your head down. You’re going to be great.” pic.twitter.com/D07tCojpEP — Baylor Athletics on SicEm365 (@SicEm365_) May 23, 2023

Shapen beating out Robertson right be a bit surprising, but it makes sense especially after he played pretty well in 2022. Shapen finished the year with 2,790 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions and had a night and day difference before the concussion that he suffered.

Blake Shapen suffered a concussion against West Virginia on Oct. 13. • Pre-concussion: 68.5% completion, 241 YPG, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 8.9 YPA •Post-concussion: 59.2% completion, 192 YPG, 7 TDs, 7 INTs, 6.5 YPA — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) May 23, 2023

Robertson has a future with the team, as Aranda stated, and if Shapen struggles it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get some playing time in 2023.

Baylor is hoping for a bit of a resurgence in 2023 after they finished 6-7 overall and just 4-5 in the Big 12. Shapen will hopefully take another step forward, but if he doesn’t, it seems to be only a matter of time before Sawyer Robertson steps into the huddle.