The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft came and went with a ton of action on Thursday night in Kansas City. The blue-blood college football programs, such as Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State, saw a number of players hear their names called in the first round. However, Mississippi State saw one player get selected, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who went at No. 16 overall to the Washington Commanders.

As a result, the Bulldogs’ official Twitter account threw some shade at Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 first rounders in the last 𝐅𝐈𝐕𝐄 years ‼️ …no other school in the state has one in that span! #HailState🐶 | #FromStateToSundays pic.twitter.com/LN37Dq6EGr — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) April 28, 2023

The Bulldogs have seen five players go in the first round over the past five years: Emmanuel Forbes, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Abram, Charles Cross, and Jeffery Simmons.

As the caption says, “No other school in the state has one in that span.”

Yes, this is a not-so-subtle jab at the Ole Miss Rebels, and Lane Kiffin might not be too thrilled about it.

On the other hand, The Bulldogs finished 9-4 and Ole Mis was 8-5 this past season, so it was awfully close between the two. The Bulldogs did squeak out a win against Ole Miss, 24-22, in the final game of the season.

It’s all in good fun, and these programs have a long, storied rivalry with one another, one that makes that rivalry game all the more special.

Some programs produce NFL first-round talent, and Mississippi State sure has done that over the past few years. Ole Miss has still sent players to the NFL, just not on the first night of the NFL Draft, and this should make for an interesting offseason between the interstate rivals.