The Maui Invitational was not kind in any way, shape, or form for the UConn basketball team. Dan Hurley's team lost all three games on the island to unranked opponents in a brutal turn of events. On Wednesday, UConn bounced back a bit with a win over No. 15 Baylor in Storrs.

Despite a winless Maui trip, UConn was still, ranked, somehow, as they dropped in at No. 25. However, the win over Baylor on Wednesday should help that case be stronger.

After the loss, Baylor basketball head coach Scott Drew spoke about UConn's run in Maui, per Storrs Central.

“First thing, they (UConn) could've been 3-0 in Maui,” Drew said. “Every game was obviously winnable. They're not that far off…People shot 53% from three in Maui against them…People made shots against them, and we made shots, but we shot 35% from three.”

Drew was right, especially since UConn lost by two points to Memphis in overtime and then just one point to Colorado the day after.

UConn snuck out a hard-fought 76-72 win over Baylor in Storrs, and Baylor star VJ Edgecombe missed the game with an injury.

Baylor held a one-point lead at halftime, but UConn scored 40 in the second half, all while playing without big man Alex Karaban, who suffered a head injury in Maui.

UConn's win over Baylor moved the Huskies to 6-3 on the year, but the 0-3 run at Maui was made even worse since they lost to three unranked opponents, including an ugly 85-67 loss against Dayton in the finale.

UConn then crushed Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday before facing Baylor, but this win could build some momentum.

The road doesn't get easier for Hurley's team, either. UConn faces Texas on the road, and then Gonzaga at home before diving into Big East Conference play against Xavier and Butler before the calendar turns to 2025.