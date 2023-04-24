The Chicago Bears have plenty of options after trading down from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In actuality, the Bears will make 10 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in order to upgrade their roster. Here we’ll look at three sneaky options for the Chicago Bears and their 6th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears are aware that they have a significant amount of work ahead of them. Remember that they finished the season with a 3-14 record and obtained the No. 1 overall pick. Despite trading down from that No. 1 spot, the Bears have acquired additional draft picks, which will provide them with more options. Consequently, they will need to address several weaknesses in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Ryan Poles and his team will be under scrutiny as they try to select the best player in each round, regardless of whether they are immediate starters or require further development.

The Bears may not have the first pick in the NFL Draft, but they still have many opportunities to create a lot of buzz during this year’s draft.

Let’s look at three sneaky options for the Bears and their 6th pick.

1. Peter Skoronski

Many fans of the Bears are questioning whether new general manager Ryan Poles wants Justin Fields as the team’s franchise quarterback. This is a reasonable concern given the lack of protection and the amount of pressure Fields has been under from opposing teams.

It is essential for the Bears to ensure they support Fields by providing him with better offensive linemen. They could then look to draft Peter Skoronski. He is a potential first-round pick and had an impressive NFL Combine performance. He has the athleticism and quickness to be the immediate starting left tackle and protect Fields’ blind side. Skoronski also has a high football IQ. He inherited this from his grandfather who captained and blocked on Vince Lombardi’s five championship teams in the 1960s.

The bottom line is that Fields needs a skilled protector to shield him from harm and relentless pursuit. Skoronski’s consistency and pedigree make him an ideal blocker for the Bears. He can astutely diagnose defensive blitzes, stunts, and twists with conviction. With Skoronski as one of his bookend linemen, Fields can survive and thrive in the NFL.

Peter Skoronski continues to be OL1 for me. Some teams will put him inside, some will keep him at OT. He’s already got a savviness to his game that will get better in the league. He knocked down this Van Ness long arm all game. pic.twitter.com/uOBIlijb0O — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 17, 2023

2. Jalen Carter

Despite being a top contender to be the first defender drafted, Jalen Carter’s recent charges of reckless driving and racing have caused him to slip down the rankings. The Bears could actually leverage this situation. It presents them with a chance to make a move for him.

If that happens, the Bears have an opportunity to secure Carter. Again, he is a highly skilled player who was named First-team All-SEC in 2022 and was an All-American. This could be a steal for Chicago. Recall that they ranked poorly in total defense last season. They allowed an average of 375.9 yards per game.

This is where Carter can surely help. He is a dominant 3-technique lineman who stands at 6’3 and weighs 314 pounds. He is an explosive player who can stop the run and use various pass-rush moves to win. Carter is unique in that he can win with both speed and power. This is a rare quality in a rookie prospect. Despite not being chosen as the first overall pick, Carter is just considered a can’t-miss player.

3. Devon Witherspoon

We expect that by the No. 9 pick, GM Ryan Poles and the Bears will have faced some unexpected challenges early on in the draft. By the time they get on the clock, top offensive tackle prospects like Skoronski and Paris Johnson, as well as highly-touted QBs Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson might have already been picked. At this point, Poles may want to trade back to acquire more picks. However, with the top talent already taken, no one would be interested in moving up. As such, Poles will settle for the best player left on the board. That guy would be Devon Witherspoon. Of course, someone like Witherspoon is hardly a “consolation pick.” In reality, he may even end up being one of the finest players from this draft class.

Remember that Witherspoon is a smart player who can perform well in both zone and man coverage schemes. He had an outstanding season last year, only allowing 22 catches on 62 targets, with a passer rating of 25.3 when targeted. Witherspoon also didn’t allow any touchdowns and even made three interceptions. By adding Witherspoon, the Bears can free up Kyler Gordon to focus on playing in the slot. That’s where he improved throughout the year. With Witherspoon, Gordon, and Jaylon Johnson in the secondary, the Bears should have one of the most formidable and young defensive backfields in the league. That would potentially set them up for a serious run at a playoff berth.