The Chicago Bears are currently taking part in training camp as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Chicago is hoping for a good second year from 2024 number one overall draft pick Caleb Williams, who produced mixed results in his first year as a quarterback at the NFL level.

On Thursday, the Bears got some tough news regarding William's backup in the Chicago quarterback room.

“Bears QB Case Keenum just left practice, headed inside with team staff,” reported Adam Jahns of CHGO Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

At this point, it is unclear what the injury to Keenum is that caused him to leave practice early.

Keenum is a long-time NFL veteran who has plenty of experience playing the backup quarterback role in NFL locker rooms and can provide some competent QB play for spurts when needed.

However, the Bears of course are hoping that the only time Keenum sees the field this year is when they are beating opponents by so many points that it makes sense to remove Williams from the game.

An interesting Chicago team

Caleb Williams at times flashed the undeniable talent that allowed him to be the number one overall pick and one of the most highly touted draft picks in recent memory during his rookie season in 2024.

However, on too many occasions, Williams relied on backyard football improvisational skills that may have worked at the college level at USC but aren't nearly as successful against NFL defenses, learning the hard way by throwing some bad interceptions early on in the season.

This offseason, the Bears brought in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the franchise's new head coach, and the hope from Chicago fans is that Johnson will be able to help Williams accentuate the more impressive parts of his game while ditching the bad habits that don't work in the NFL.

If this process is successful, the Bears could be a competitive team in the NFC playoff race, even while playing in the vaunted NFC North division.

It will also help Williams to have a backup in Keenum who has a ton of experience to relay to him.