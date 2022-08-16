3 Bears players battling for roster spots who struggled in preseason opener

The Chicago Bears defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 19–14 to win the first game of the preseason. Despite the fact that it is still just preseason, the strong performances of the Bears make it difficult not to be optimistic.

After being held without a point in the first half, the Bears bounced back to score 19 consecutive points in the second.

“I thought there was a lot of good foundational pieces out there,” said coach Matt Eberflus after the W. “Talking about the effort in which we played, the intensity in which we played, the taking the ball away and taking care of the football, and then being smart in situations.”

Fans witnessed players who are currently farther down the depth chart while Bears starters played only for a few series.

There were quite a few notable performances, but there were also some who hurt their chances of securing their roster spots for 2022.

3 Bears players who struggled in preseason opener

3. Michael Schofield

Bears QB Justin Fields was pressed into service twice against the Chiefs in the first preseason game last Saturday. While rookie Braxton Jones competed with All-Pro Frank Clark, seasoned veteran Michael Schofield may have opened the way at right guard with a subpar performance.

Michael Schofield with a not so good rep against Chris Jones (Again, Jones is really good). I said it in my breakdown of him he needs to win with his hands early in the rep. If he doesn't he can get overpowered. Also, check out Braxton Jones locking down Frank Clark 1-on-1 #Bears pic.twitter.com/tMDS8PVxII — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) August 13, 2022

Schofield possesses a ton of experience, but he certainly did not play like it. In Chicago’s first preseason game, Schofield faced pressure and had trouble with pass protection. Opposing linemen overtook him, which led to a Justin Fields sack early on in the game.

This type of performance undermines Schofield’s prospects of securing the starting right guard position. Who knows, Schofield may lose his starting position at RG to someone like Teven Jenkins or Sam Mustipher, who is starting at center in lieu of an injured Lucas Patrick.

2. Matt Adams

Matt Adams, a recent free agency signing, is vying for the starting strong-side linebacker position, but things aren’t going well for him.

Against the Chiefs, when Roquan Smith’s absence was notably felt, Adams struggled in coverage. Patrick Mahomes frequently beat him during Kansas City’s first drive. Travis Kelce even managed to gain 19 yards by getting a stride on Adams.

Given his background playing defense for coach Matt Eberflus, Adams will most likely still make the roster. Still, it’s undoubtedly hurting his chances of earning the starting SLB position.

Even if he does become the SLB starter, he may not spend much time on the field because the Bears will mostly be playing nickel. Adams’ coverage difficulties have forced them to do that.

1. Lamar Jackson

CB Lamar Jackson did not perform well against the Chefs. Still, the coaching staff placed a lot of confidence in him since there were so few cornerbacks available in the first week. Injuries forced a handful of Bears cornerbacks to miss Saturday’s game, giving Jackson the chance to play with the starters.

Jackson has made an impression at training camp, but he has also faced challenges, especially in terms of tackling. The Chiefs exposed him on their opening offensive series when running back Isaiah Pacheco escaped Jackson’s grasp on first-and-goal from the 10-yard line.

I’m going to misleadingly add to Pacheco’s hype by pointing out Lamar Jackson himself tried to tackle him and couldn’t 🤣 https://t.co/ohXUCS9nzr — Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief) August 16, 2022

Without a doubt, Jackson will need to successfully complete that kind of play more consistently. That is if he wants to secure one of the last cornerback positions, of course.