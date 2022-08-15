NFL sends harsh warning about mysterious person involved with Roquan Smith trade request

Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith is yet to receive a new contract from the organization, which has resulted in him asking for a trade. But, things took a very weird turn a few days ago when someone began calling teams to inquire about their interest in Smith. Problem is, this unknown man isn’t an NFLPA-certified agent, which means he isn’t allowed to do such a thing.

On Monday, the NFL sent a stern warning to all 32 teams who communicate with the person. If they do so, it will be considered tampering. Via Tom Pelissero:

“The NFL Management Council sent a memo to clubs, warning them that a person contacting clubs about trading for #Bears LB Roquan Smith isn’t a certified agent and that any contact with a player under contract or his agent without direct written permission is tampering, per source.”

“Tampering is a corrosive problem that undermines both the integrity of the game and relationships among clubs. Accordingly, in the event that tampering is found, the Competition Committee has recommended the imposition of more stringent discipline than…imposed in prior years.”

This is a very odd situation. Roquan Smith also hasn’t been given permission to actually seek a trade. The person is clearly trying to set up a tampering penalty. There is still a very good chance Smith stays with the Bears, after all. We’ve seen players this offseason ask for trades because of stalls in contract talks only to eventually sign a new deal. Example: Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.

Hopefully, the same thing happens here for Chicago’s sake. Nevertheless, this is very bizzare.