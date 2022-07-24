Bears: 3 potential trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

The Chicago Bears may have a long season ahead, as the roster could use some help. It’ll be interesting to see how the team plays considering they have some solid young talent. Regardless, Chicago is not likely going to be a true competitor, and now would be a great time to acquire future draft picks to keep the rebuild going strong. For that reason, we look at three potential trade candidates on the Bears roster entering training camp.

Although Chicago wants to compete, it’ll be difficult for them to build momentum. They still have a questionable offensive line and the wide receiver group is nothing to get excited about. Additionally, the defense is in the middle of the pack on paper, which doesn’t bode well for the Bears’ chances next season.

A few players stand out as potential trade candidates in Chicago. One of which is an offensive lineman who hasn’t lived up to expectations to begin his career. Additionally, the Bears should highly consider trading away one of their veteran defensive players for some draft capital. Lastly, the front office could shake up the roster by sending a running back away as well.

With that said, here are three potential trade candidates on the Bears roster entering training camp.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Bears Training Camp Trade Candidates

3. Teven Jenkins

After struggling through his rookie campaign, the future outlook for Teven Jenkins is becoming foggy. Not only did he not meet expectations, but the young offensive tackle was recently demoted to a backup role by new head coach Matt Eberflus. That’s not a great look for a rookie entering his second year, as it seems the Bears are not liking what they see out of him.

Now would be the perfect time for Chicago to trade Teven Jenkins. Although he’s been demoted, the front office could still get a decent draft pick in return for him. A team needing help on the offensive line should be interested enough to give Jenkins a chance. If that’s the case, the Bears should look to trade the young right tackle away for a future third-round pick.

2. Robert Quinn

Trading Robert Quinn would hurt the defensive line immensely. However, it’s not like the Bears are playoff contenders. Quinn still has some juice left and a contending franchise might be willing to send a future draft pick in exchange for the veteran defensive end. Many speculate Chicago will be all-in on the 2023 offseason, so the front office might as well get some additional draft compensation for the rebuild.

The veteran defensive end put up solid numbers last year. Quinn finished with an incredible stat line of 49 total tackles, 18.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. For that reason, the Bears could get a great draft pick for the 2023 class to keep structuring a future playoff contender.

1. David Montgomery

It’s important to note that Chicago is not likely to trade David Montgomery away, as he is going to be a major player for the offense in 2022. However, considering the star running back is in a contract year, the Bears may opt to trade him away. The rush attack was successful last season when Khalil Herbert stepped in during Montgomery’s injury, which could be enough reason for the front office to trade its star running back.

Any franchise who is a running back away from becoming a contender should inquire about David Montgomery’s availability immediately. He’s a great option in the backfield and is capable of being a star nearly everywhere in the league. Look for the Bears to potentially field offers for Montgomery, however, the front office will have to be blown away to agree to a deal.